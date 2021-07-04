Brooklyn Brothers Killed In Route 80 Crash Were Also Best Friends

Tyrell Walker and Tyshawn Langhorne did almost everything together.

"They were always together," a loved one told Daily Voice. "Where you saw one the other wasn't too far."

Right up until the day they died.

The Brooklyn brothers were riding together in the back seat of a 2013 Chevy Cruz which went off the westbound side of I-80 in Warren County New Jersey around 6:05 p.m. July 3, New Jersey State Police said.

The vehicle struck a guardrail then a tree, killing Walker, 30, and Langhorne, 35, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Blood brothers. Rare that you’ll see one without the other. Two of the coolest personalities. I watched y’all grow into... Posted by Ericka Craft MN on Sunday, July 4, 2021

The front seat passengers suffered moderate injuries, Curry said. The crash occurred at milepost 12 and closed the left lane for approximately three hours.

Those who knew Langhorne and Walker said they did everything together and were inseparable.

DAMN WOKE UP 3A.M TO I MESSAGE SAYING THE BROZ DIED IM SO LOST RIGHT NOW FOR WORD NOT BIG ✈✈✈ N FLEE SMH MY SAND BOX... Posted by Bossman Sdot on Sunday, July 4, 2021

damn cuzzo’s just why why why why y’all was the life of the party and always active on live poping out on people this... Posted by Louis Parker Jr. on Saturday, July 3, 2021

RestInPeace To The Guys Damn Both Of The Brothers #WrightBros 💔 I Love Yall Niggas🥺 We Got A Dark Cloud Over Us Rn🤦🏽‍♂️... Posted by Du Shiesty on Saturday, July 3, 2021

Walker -- known as Jahrell -- would have been celebrating the one year anniversary of his clothing line on Sunday, July 4.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.