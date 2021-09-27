Brick Township Fire Destroys Waterfront Homes

Firefighters battled a raging blaze in Brick Township resulting in injuries and destruction to multiple waterfront homes Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 31 Bay Way in the Bay Harbor section of the township around 3:30 p.m., bring crews from across the Jersey Shore to the scene.

Wind caused flames to spread to the home next door.

Aerial ladders and fire boats were being used to battle the wind-whipped fire.

At one point, there was an unconfirmed report of an explosion with all firefighters accounted for.

Several firefighters were overcome by smoke, reports said, and required assistance from EMS crews at the scene.

