BREAKING: Elderly Man Struck, Killed In Elmwood Park -- 3rd Area Fatality In Less Than 24 Hours

Jerry DeMarco
Elmwood Park police
A man believed to be about 80 years old was struck and killed Thursday night in Elmwood Park.

It was the third pedestrian fatality in less than 24 hours in Bergen and Passaic counties.

The victim was crossing River Drive near Route 46 just before 6:30 p.m. when he was struck, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was summoned as police cordoned off the area around where the victim’s body lay in front of the sedan.

ALSO SEE: A 65-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed Wednesday night in Hawthorne was headed to meet his daughter for coffee, a friend said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/pedestrian-65-struck-and-killed-in-hawthorne-was-meeting-his-daughter-for-coffee/746000/

