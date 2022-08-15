Brazen Thieves Used Garage Door Opener To Enter Morris County Home, Steal 2 Cars, Police Say

Two thieves used a garage door opener inside a vehicle they entered to gain access to a Morris County home and brazenly steal two cars, authorities said.

The suspects entered an unlocked 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe parked in a driveway at a home on Sandy Hill Road in Chatham Township around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, local police said.

The suspects then used a garage door opener inside the vehicle to open the garage and ultimately enter the home.

While inside, the suspects found the keys to the Santa Fe and a Black Infinity QX6 and fled the area with both cars, police said.

“Please remember to lock all vehicles and remove valuables including key fobs and garage door openers,” said Chatham Township Police.

