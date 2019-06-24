Boy Went Missing In Union County In ‘99: Here’s What He Might Look Like Now

Kevin Sabir Barthrop had just turned two years old on June 12, 1999 -- the day his loved ones last laid eyes on him. The search for the boy, who would now be 22 years old, never ended.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office Monday released a sketch employing age progression to show what he may look like now. The sketch was prepared by the State Police and has been shared with area law enforcement.

Kevin Barthrop was last seen in the 100 block of Clinton Street in Elizabeth, near his home. There are people living in Union and Essex counties and in North Carolina who may have information on his whereabouts, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Kevin Sabir Barthrop is being urged to contact Sgt. Michael Manochio at 908-966-2287 or Sgt. Janet Lopez at 908-347-8491 of the prosecutor’s office.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Barthrop being found or an arrest and indictment being made in connection with this matter. Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

