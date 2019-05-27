Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Boy Riding Bike Fatally Struck By NJ Transit Bus In Bergenfield

by Paul Milo & Cecilia Levine
Authorities were investigating after a boy was hit by a bus Monday afternoon in Bergenfield. He died from his injuries, authorities said. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine/Daily Voice
Authorities were investigating after a boy was hit by a bus Monday afternoon in Bergenfield. He died from his injuries, authorities said. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine/Daily Voice

A boy riding his bike was killed after he was hit by a bus in Bergenfield, first-responders told Daily Voice.

The child, whose name and age were not immediately available, was hit by NJ Transit bus 166 around 4:30 p.m. near Veterans Plaza and Church Street, a spokesman for the agency said.

The driver was hospitalized for distress, the spokesman also said.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps was on scene in less than two minutes, and transported him to Hackensack University Medical Center where he died, first responders said.

Sources with direct knowledge of the incident said the boy was 10 years old.

There were no other reported injuries.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and NJ Transit remained at the scene shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



