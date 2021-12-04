Contact Us
Boy Dies After Being Struck By Train On Jersey Shore: NJT

Cecilia Levine
E. Bergen Place in Red Bank
E. Bergen Place in Red Bank Photo Credit: Google Maps

A boy died after being struck by a train early Saturday morning on the Jersey Shore, New Jersey Transit officials said.

The North Jersey Coastline train with two engines had no passenger cars when the boy was struck around 1:30 a.m. near West Bergen Place near Red Bank station, NJ Transit spokesperson Everett Merrill told Daily Voice.

The train was heading from the Meadows Maintenance Complex (MMC) in Kearny to Long Branch, he told the outlet. No passengers were on the train and no injuries were reported to the crew.

Service was suspended in both directions between Long Branch and Red Bank. NJT Police were leading the investigation.

