Boy, 8, Hit By Jeep On Passaic Street

The boy was crossing Brook Avenue near the corner of Mineral Spring Avenue in Passaic when he was struck, police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized with bumps and bruises after being struck by a Jeep in Passaic early Wednesday evening, authorities said.

No summonses were issued to the driver of the Wrangler, which hit the boy on Brook Avenue near the corner of Mineral Spring Avenue around 5:30 p.m., police said.

Hatzolah EMS of Passaic Clifton took him to St. Joseph's Regional Hospital, they said, adding that the injuries weren't serious.

