Boy, 3, Seen Dangling Out Of Second-Floor Window In Nutley: Police

A little boy was spotted hanging out of a second-story window in Nutley Thursday, police said.

The boy, 3, was seen shortly before 5 p.m. at a home on Washington Avenue. Arriving officers climbed the fire escape and brought the child to safety, the department said.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the boy's father, who was home alone with the child, was asleep when the boy climbed through the window.

Asked whether there was to be further investigation or possible charges, a Nutley police spokesman said the matter has been referred to another agency. The spokesman did not identify the agency, but similar incidents in other communities have been handled by the state Division of Children & Family Services.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.