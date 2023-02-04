Boy, 16, ID'd As Victim Killed In Midland Park Fire

Authorities have identified the teen killed in this week's Midland Park house fire as a 16-year-old male resident.

Alexander Lopez-Pena's body was found by responders on the first floor of the 222 Franklin Ave. home on Thursday, Feb. 2, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. He was brought to an ambulance before being pronounced dead at the scene, responders said.

Two other victims were hospitalized in the blaze, which apparently ignited on the first floor of the two-family home located next to the borough public library shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The fire in the 2½-story wood-frame structure quickly went to three alarms for coverage.The bulk of the blaze was knocked down within a half-hour, but firefighters continued to battle hot spots.

There was no immediate indication of a possible cause, however, it was not believed to have been a result of criminal activity, Musella said.

A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $27,000 as of Saturday morning, Feb. 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.