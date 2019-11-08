Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Motorcyclist, 31, Killed Injured In Grisly PIP Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Boy, 15, Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Plainfield Teen During National Night Out

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Altereek Johnson
Altereek Johnson Photo Credit: Facebook

A 15-year-old turned himself in Friday in connection with the shooting death of another youth in North Plainfield days earlier, authorities said.

Altereek Johnson, 16, of Plainfield, was found shot to death around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Steiner Avenue, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said. He had been shot in the chest.

North Plainfield's National Night Out activities were underway nearby at the time he was found. The activities, held nationwide, are sponsored by law enforcement and other public safety agencies.

The alleged shooter was identified as Q.C. and has been charged with murder and weapons offenses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, or the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2937.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.