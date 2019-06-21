Boy, 15, Accused Of Social Media Threat Against Passaic Prep, Academy For Science, Engineering

A 15-year-old student at School No. 10 in Passaic was detained Friday on a delinquency complaint accusing him of making a social media threat against a local high school.

The unspecified threat, referencing an act that would be carried out on Friday at the Passaic Preparatory Academy and Passaic Academy for Science and Engineering, was discovered Thursday afternoon.

A similar threat was discovered just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, sending the facility into a shelter-in-place while authorities investigated, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.The shelter-in-place was lifted less than an hour later, school officials said.

The threat was unfounded and whoever was responsible hadn't yet been identified, Valdes and Guzman said.

An investigation was continuing, they said.

School officials asked parents to "please continue to have conversations with our students about the appropriate use of social media and the necessity to report any postings or actual comments that promote inappropriate activity."

