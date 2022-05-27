Boy, 14, Among Trio Charged In Armed Paterson Bodega Robberies

Paterson police seized two boys -- one of them only 14 -- for the gunpoint robbery of one city bodega and a botched attempt at another.

Authorities also charged but didn't publicly identify a 25-year-old man who they said was also involved in the early-morning April 18 incidents.

He already was in custody when police seized both juveniles days apart, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

The bodegas are around the corner from one another -- on Park Avenue and Market Street, which are joined in that area by Carroll Street.

In one holdup, the boys "were able to take a large sum of money," Speziale said, without specifying the amount.

They left the other empty-handed, he said.

No injuries were reported in either incident, the director said.

The juveniles received delinquency complaints, to be heard in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson, that charge them with robbery, conspiracy and weapons possession. They were then released to supervising adults.

Detective Craig Drace of the Paterson Police Juvenile Division led the investigation. Assisting, Speziale said, were Detectives Damir Gee, Steven Castro and Eric Rodriguez.

