Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Boy, 12, Struck By Van In Union Wednesday Dies

Paul Milo
A 12-year-old boy who was fighting for his life after being hit by a van this week died Friday morning, police said.
Photo Credit: Google

A 12-year-old who was hit by a van near an intersection in Union Wednesday night has died, police said.

The boy was struck by a driver who did not remain at the scene around 8 p.m. near Forest Drive and Galloping Hill Road. The boy, who was not immediately identified, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark in critical condition.

He died there Friday around 11 a.m.

The driver notified his employer of damage the van sustained in the incident, according to a news report shared by Union police.

Suspicious, the Edison-based employer decided to perform a Google search and learned of the accident, prompting a call to police, who retrieved the van.

Police were working with the Union County Prosecutor's Office to make a determination on charges, police also said.

