Boy, 12, Lied About Violent Attack In Bayonne: Police

Paul Milo
A 12-year-old allegedly lied to police about an attack at Stephen Gregg Park in Bayonne.
A 12-year-old allegedly lied to police about an attack at Stephen Gregg Park in Bayonne. Photo Credit: Hudson County

A young boy has been charged with making a false report to law enforcement for lying to police that he’d been jumped and beaten following a basketball game, Lt. Eric Amato of the Bayonne Police Department said Thursday.

The boy, who was not identified because of his age, told police on May 1 that a few weeks earlier, on April 12, he played basketball with a group of other kids at Stephen R. Gregg Park. He also told police the group bet on the game and that he’d won $30, but an opposing player demanded the money.

When the boy refused, he said several juveniles attacked him even as he tried to leave the area, forcing him to the ground and “stomping” on him. He also said he was robbed of the $30 but managed to get away.

The boy also said he had suffered injuries to his shoulder and elbow.

An investigation by the Juvenile Bureau revealed the story to be a lie, Amato said in a statement. Footage from a number of surveillance cameras recorded at the reported time of the attack showed no evidence of the incident. The boy’s injuries were the result of an earlier incident, Amato said.

The case has been referred to juvenile court.

