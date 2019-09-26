Contact Us
Boy, 12, Knocked Cold By Car Mirror In Ridgefield Park

The boy was struck around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Teaneck Road and Hobart Street in Ridgefield Park. Photo Credit: Richard O'Malley for DAILY VOICE

A 12-year-old boy was knocked cold when he was struck by the mirror of a passing car Thursday afternoon in Ridgefield Park, authorities said.

The boy eventually regained consciousness and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center following the crash at Teaneck Road and Hobart Street around 3 p.m., Police Lt. Joseph Rella said.

He was reported in stable condition, the lieutenant said.

The driver remained at the scene, he said.

Police were investigating.

