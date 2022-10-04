Boy, 12, Airlifted With Hip Injury At Sussex County Football Field: State Police

A 12-year-old boy was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering a hip injury at a football field in Sussex County, state police confirmed.

Troopers responded to the report of the injured boy at Brookside Avenue Park in Sussex Township shortly after 7:35 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

The boy was flown via medical helicopter to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment of a hip injury, Marchan said.

Initial and unconfirmed reports stated that Atlantic Air 3 took the call with a landing zone at the Sussex Airport.

No further details were released.

