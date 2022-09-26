Contact Us
Box Truck Driver Suffers Medical Emergency, Crashes Into Rt. 280 Guardrail: State Police

A Freightliner box truck driver suffered a medical emergency before veering off of Rt. 280, across the center median, and slamming into the guardrail, state police said.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near milepost 0.5 in Parsippany just before 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The driver was heading east on Rt. 80 Locals exit 47A onto Rt. 280 east before suffering a medical emergency, Goez said.

The truck veered off the left side of the ramp and across the curbed median before crossing all Rt. 280 eastbound lanes, entering the median, hitting the guardrail, and finally coming to an uncontrolled stop on the westbound side, Goez said.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

