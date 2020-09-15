Bomb Squad Called After Grenade Turns Up In Bergen Goodwill Donations

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jerry DeMarco
The World War II-era pineapple grenade donated to the Goodwill store in South Hackensack apparently had been used as a paperweight.
A once-active hand grenade that turned up in the donations to a Goodwill store in South Hackensack caused a stir but turned out safe.

The decommissioned World War II-era pineapple grenade apparently had been used as a paperweight, Deputy Police Chief Robert Kaiser said Tuesday.

One of the workers at the Goodwill NYNJ Outlet Center on Huyler Street called police Monday night, he said.

They responded along with firefighters and the Bergen County Bomb Squad, which collected the device and deemed it harmless.

