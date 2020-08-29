Bogota PD: Teaneck Driver Masturbated, Shouted Obscenities At Women From His Car

A Teaneck motorist shouted obscenities at women while masturbating in his car, Bogota police charged.
Juan D. Hernandez-Morales, 19, was charged with lewdness and making harassing comments by borough detectives following victims' complaints, authorities said.
"Hernandez-Morales habitually harassed and made lewd acts to females within the borough while driving by them on the roadway," a post by the department says.
He was released pending a court hearing.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.