Bogota PD: Burglar Found In Homeowner's Living Room Attacks Officer

A homeless burglar attacked a police officer after a startled Bogota resident found him in his living room early Monday, authorities said.

The resident told police he heard a banging at his door, then went downstairs and found Abraham Reyes-Castro, 28, in his living room, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Reyes-Castro, a Mexican national whose most recent address was in Elmwood Park, tried locking himself in a room when the resident called police, Cole said.

Reyes-Castro refused to comply with their orders, then attacked one of the officers, the sergeant said.

Police took Reyes-Castro into custody and charged him with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction and burglary.

They also charged him with another burglary count in connection with an attempted breaking earlier Monday morning.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

An investigation was continuing, Cole said.

