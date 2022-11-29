Bodycam Footage Shows Alleged DWI Union City Cop Moments After Hoboken Crash

Newly-released bodycam footage obtained by Hudson County View shows Hoboken officers speaking with Union City Officer Kevin Roldan moments after a crash in which he was found to have been DWI.

Kevin Roldan allegedly ran the light on Paterson Avenue and struck another driver heading south on Harrison Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 16, as reported by the Jersey Journal.

In the clip published by HCV, Hoboken Police Lt. David Olivera can be heard telling Officer Anthony Rutkowski, "Don’t let that change your judgement: if he passes, he passes, if he fails, he fails – you understand?” The Hoboken officer was holding Roldan's ID.

Roldan tells the officer he tried to make it through a yellow light and got "clipped," and later admits to drinking three beers.

