Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: FOUND! Aspiring NJ Cannabis Company Co-Founder From Bergen, 36, Safe, Sound, Police Report
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bodycam Footage Shows Alleged DWI Union City Cop Moments After Hoboken Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A Union City police officer charged with driving while intoxicated and assault by auto last month after a two-car crash in Hoboken last month admitted to drinking three beers, police body camera footage shows.
A Union City police officer charged with driving while intoxicated and assault by auto last month after a two-car crash in Hoboken last month admitted to drinking three beers, police body camera footage shows. Video Credit: Hudson County View

Newly-released bodycam footage obtained by Hudson County View shows Hoboken officers speaking with Union City Officer Kevin Roldan moments after a crash in which he was found to have been DWI.

Kevin Roldan allegedly ran the light on Paterson Avenue and struck another driver heading south on Harrison Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 16, as reported by the Jersey Journal.

In the clip published by HCV, Hoboken Police Lt. David Olivera can be heard telling Officer Anthony Rutkowski, "Don’t let that change your judgement: if he passes, he passes, if he fails, he fails – you understand?” The Hoboken officer was holding Roldan's ID.

Roldan tells the officer he tried to make it through a yellow light and got "clipped," and later admits to drinking three beers.

Click here for the full story from Hudson County View.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.