Body Washes Up In Hudson River Near GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Hudson River, Edgewater
Hudson River, Edgewater Photo Credit: Edwin Trejo for DAILY VOICE

A body washed up Saturday morning in the Hudson River in Edgewater.

The river washed the body ashore shortly before 9 a.m. near the Comfort Inn.

Edgewater police at the scene notified the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, the county Medical Examiner and the county Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, to collect evidence.

There was no immediate word on whether it might be a driver who authorities said abandoned a vehicle on the George Washington Bridge and was presumed to have jumped into the river.

Port Authority police found the abandoned vehicle midspan of the bridge's westbound upper level around 9 p.m. Sunday.

