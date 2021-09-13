Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Garfield Man Stabbed Over Lodi Parking Dispute
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Body Recovered From Passaic River

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP Marine Unit
NJSP Marine Unit Photo Credit: NJSP

A body was recovered from the Passaic River in Hudson County Monday afternoon, police reports say.

The New Jersey State Police Marine Unit was apparently dispatched to the area of the river near 1st Street in Harrison around 2:15 p.m.

Last week, the bodies of a young couple who were swept away in Hurricane Ida's floodwaters were recovered from the river.

As of Monday, a Little Falls woman who witnesses said was also swept into the river by the current remained missing.

No further details were immediately released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.