Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Body Pulled From Hudson River After Good Samaritan Jumped In To Help: Police

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Photo Credit: Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Facebook

A man's body was pulled from the Hudson River in Hoboken after a Good Samaritan tried rescuing him, authorities said.

Officers responding to the scene around 8 p.m. saw the 52-year-old man floating face-down, and a 63-year-old man who had been trying to help him climbing out, city police said in a tweet.

Firefighters pulled the victim, a Jersey City resident, from the water at 7th street and Sinatra drive, and he was pronounced dead.

The incident was not considered suspicious in nature, police said.

