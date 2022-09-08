Body Of Young Motorcyclist Moved By Good Samaritans After Fatal Route 7 Crash: Police

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a van last week, after passing drivers moved his body to the side of Route 7, authorities said.

Ahmed Mohamed, of East Brunswick, was believed to have been struck by a GMC van while riding in Route 7 west where the Newark/Jersey City Turnpike and the Belleville Turnpike split — commonly known as "The Split" — around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Kearny police said.

An officer arriving on scene found Mohamed and bystanders, who apparently moved his body and his yellow Honda motorcycle, to the shoulder of the highway, and immediately began CPR, police said.

While no witnesses were at the scene, the other driver involved in the crash — Ivan Thomas Jr., 69, of Kearny — was believed to have struck Mohamed, authorities confirmed. No charges had been filed as of Thursday, Sept. 8.

A helmet, black glove and missing shoe were found next to the motorcyclist's body. Mohamed was rushed to University Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Mohamed was active on social media, where he shared photos and videos of himself and his beloved yellow motorcycle.

"He was the reason for the end of your life 😢 😢," one person commented, followed by a prayer.

He also appeared to love travel, having shared footage from all over the world.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.