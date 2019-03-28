Body Of Woman Strangled While Out For Morning Run In Jersey City Found In Lake, Report Says

A Jersey City woman was found dead with strangulation marks on her neck when authorities recovered her body from a lake on Sunday, according NBC4 reports .

The body of Caroline Cano, 45, was discovered in the lake at Lincoln Park around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Authorities ruled Cano's death a homicide.

The prosecutor's office is asking the public for information. Anyone with tips is asked to call 201-915-1345 or visit the HCPO website.

Tips can be left anonymously.

