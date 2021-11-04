Body Of Suicidal Woman Recovered From North Jersey Dam, Police Say

The body of an 18-year-old woman was recovered from the Monksville Dam in what authorities have deemed a suicide.

The woman's backpack was initially called in as a suspicious package on Oct. 29 around 7:45 p.m., Ringwood police said.

Further investigation revealed that the backpack was left by a woman who had jumped over the barrier on the south side of the dam.

The Pompton Lakes resident's body was recovered Nov. 3 around 6 p.m., and turned over to the New Jersey Regional Medical Examiner's Office, local police said. Her identity was not released.

The recovery effort was thanks to efforts from the Ringwood Dive Team, Northern New Jersey Regional Scuba Task Force, NJDWSC Security, NJSP Marine Unit, Ringwood police and fire departments, the Ringwood Ambulance Corps, and the Skyline Lakes and Erskine fire departments.

