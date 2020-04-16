Body Of Missing Rutgers University Student, 21, Recovered, Authorities Confirm

UPDATE: The body of a 21-year-old Rutgers University honors student who went missing more than two weeks ago was found in a pond in Orange this past weekend, authorities confirmed Thursday night.

The body of Yasir Williams of East Orange was pulled from the pond at Orange Park on Saturday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Orange Public Safety Director Todd Warren said in a joint announcement.

The cause of death was drowning, they said.

Although they said the manner of death hadn't been determined, RLS Media reported Thursday night that family members in an exclusive interview told the news site that the State Regional Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that no foul play was involved.

Williams, who attended classes at Rutgers' main campus in New Brunswick, was last seen leaving left his Edgar Street home at around 11:30 p.m. March 29.

Local police reported finding his hoodie and wallet during a search in the area of Wayne Avenue and Sanford Street in East Orange. He didn't have his cellphone with him, they said.

The family sent "a heartfelt thank you" early Thursday evening to those who joined the search and expressed support online, RLS Media reported .

An investigation by the Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force was continuing, Stephens and Warren said later Thursday night.

They asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC .

Calls will be kept confidential, they said.

