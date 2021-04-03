Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Body Of Missing Linden Schools Employee Recovered From Rahway River

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Brian Gooney
Brian Gooney Photo Credit: Linden Public Schools

The body of a Linden public schools employee who has been missing for weeks was recovered from the Rahway River Saturday morning, authorities said.

Rahway police officers responded to the river near Essex Street Saturday morning on reports of a body in the river, where Det. Anthony Tilton positively identified the body as that of 55-year-old Brian Gooney, authorities said.

Gooney was last seen leaving his Main Street apartment around 9 p.m. on March 9. 

Since then, officers from the Rahway Police Department and the Union County Police Department have conducted several extensive searches of the Rahway River, its banks and the surrounding areas. 

An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted by the Union County Medical Examiner’s Office. 

An investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information please contact Detective Tilton at 732-827-2146, or the Rahway Police Department TIPS Line at 732-388-1553.

