Body Of Missing Delaware River Swimmer Found

The body of a swimmer who went missing last week in the Delaware River was found over the weekend, WFMZ reports.

Christopher Schofield's body was found by a park visitor around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, near Kittatinny Point within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, the outlet said.

The 23-year-old Stroudsburg man had last been seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday, when he tried to swim across the river from Prices Landing, to New Jersey.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.