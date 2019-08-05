Body Of Man Who Drowned In Lake Hopatcong Recovered, Boat Operator Charged With DUI

The body of a 24-year-old man who fell from a boat on Lake Hopatcong over the weekend and drowned was recovered Monday morning, authorities said.

Jason Gil of Mount Arlington fell from a pontoon boat in Jefferson near Main Lake Market around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, New Jersey State Police said.

A boater near the area spotted his body around 6:30 a.m., Monday, police said.

The boat's operator, Nicholas Zarantonello, 24 of Lake Hopatcong, was under the influence at the time of the incident, NJSP said.

He was arrested and charged with boating under the influence, and released pending a court date.

The Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office was performing an autopsy of Gil's body.

More than $2,300 was raised on a GoFundMe for Gil's family as of Monday afternoon.

