Body Of Burglar Who Tried Swim-Escape Pulled From Passaic River: Report

The body of a 33-year-old burglary suspect who tried to swim across the Passaic River as an escape was pulled from the water Thursday, May 26, authorities said.

Hector L. Nieves was reported missing by his 24-year-old wife early this week, after he told her he'd burglarized a truck and was being chased by the truck's owner, Kearny police said.

Nieves reportedly called his wife while running from the scene and made statements indicating that he was planning to swim across the river, and that she should pick him up near the Comfort Suites in Newark.

He hadn't been heard from since.

Nieves' body was found just before 11:30 a.m. near the Jackson Street Bridge, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.