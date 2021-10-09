Body Found In South Jersey May Be Missing Teen, Police Say

A body found in a wooded area of South Jersey could be that of a missing teen, authorities say.

The body was found along the 200 block of East Lena Street in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township on Sept. 8.

While authorities say they can't positively identify the body, evidence collected at the scene leads detectives to believe the victim is Leila Bellamy, 18, of Whitesboro, they say.

UPDATE: Found Deceased Leila Bellamy July 14 2021 Whitesboro-Burleigh, New Jersey On 07/16/2021, Leila Bellamy was... Posted by Attempt to Locate on Friday, July 23, 2021

Bellamy was last seen on July 14.

The Middle Township Major Crimes Unit has been comprehensively investigating Bellamy’s disappearance with the assistance of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police Missing Person’s Unit.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, along with the assistance from Philadelphia Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Florence County Sheriff’s Department (SC) and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department (FL) are also assisting.

The Southern Regional Medical Office will conduct a thorough examination to confirm the identity of the individual.

