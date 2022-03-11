Body Found In Passaic River

A man's body has been recovered from the Passaic River, authorities in Hudson County said.

The unidentified man was found floating in the river near Passaic Avenue and the Belleville Turnpike in Kearny around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, March 10, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The Kearny Police Department and the Kearny Fire Department recovered the body, and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Cause and Manner of death of are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

