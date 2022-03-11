Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Bomb Cyclone Bringing Heavy Snow, Slick Roads To Region This Weekend: Forecasters
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Body Found In Passaic River

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The body was found in the river near Passaic Avenue and the Belleville Turnpike in Kearny.
The body was found in the river near Passaic Avenue and the Belleville Turnpike in Kearny. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man's body has been recovered from the Passaic River, authorities in Hudson County said.

The unidentified man was found floating in the river near Passaic Avenue and the Belleville Turnpike in Kearny around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, March 10, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The Kearny Police Department and the Kearny Fire Department recovered the body, and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Cause and Manner of death of are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.  The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.