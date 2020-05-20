Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: On-The-Spot Paramus Police Officers Nab ID Thief Fleeing With Victim's $3,500
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Body Found In Passaic River

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Passaic River, River Road, North Arlington
Passaic River, River Road, North Arlington Photo Credit: Googlemaps

BREAKING: A body was found floating in the Passaic River near the North Arlington firehouse around 2 p.m. Wednesday, responders said.

Several agencies were responding to the River Road location, including borough police and firefighters.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was responding to collect evidence.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Medical Examiner were being notified.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.