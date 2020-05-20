Body Found In Passaic River

BREAKING: A body was found floating in the Passaic River near the North Arlington firehouse around 2 p.m. Wednesday, responders said.

Several agencies were responding to the River Road location, including borough police and firefighters.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was responding to collect evidence.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Medical Examiner were being notified.

