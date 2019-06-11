Body Found In Hudson River Near Jersey City Marina

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating after the body of a female was recovered from the Hudson River in Jersey City Tuesday afternoon.

The body, which the prosecutor's office said was badly decomposed, was recovered by the Jersey City Fire Department at the Newport Marina.

The cause and manner of death were under investigation Wednesday morning.

Authorities pulled another body from the river in Hoboken a month ago and asked the public's help identifying the remains.

