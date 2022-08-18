Body Found In Grass On Route 80: DEVELOPING

State Police were responding after a body was found in a grassy area off of Route 80, developing reports say.

NJDOT located the body off the westbound lanes near milepost 16.6 in Allamuchy Township around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The State Police Major Crimes unit was responding, the initial report says.

It was not clear whether the body was related to the crash in the eastbound lanes west of Exit 19 to Route 517 in Allamuchy Township as reported by 511NJ:

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.