Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Body Found Floating In Hudson River Off Hoboken

Paul Milo
A body believed to be that of a woman was discovered in the Hudson River near Hoboken Monday
Authorities are trying to identify a person found dead in the Hudson River near Hoboken on Tuesday*, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police received a call from someone who reported seeing a body floating near the Lackawanna Terminal around 3 p.m. The Hoboken Fire Department assisted in the retrieval of the remains, the prosecutor's office said.

The person appears to be a woman aged 35 to 50. An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause and manner of death.

The prosecutor’s Homicide Unit is  investigating the case with assistance from Hoboken police.

Anyone with information about a missing person within the last 30 days is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ . All information will be kept confidential.*CORRECTION: Officials originally said the body was found Monday

