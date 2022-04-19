Contact Us
Body Found At Morris County Park, Developing Reports Say

Valerie Musson
Jockey Hollow Park in Morristown
Jockey Hollow Park in Morristown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Emergency crews were investigating after a body was found at a Morris County park Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say.

The body was found near the visitor center at Jockey Hollow Park in Morristown shortly before 1 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The county’s crime scene investigation unit was requested alongside the major crimes unit and the medical examiner, the initial report said.

Morristown Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

