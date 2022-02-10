Contact Us
BODY DISCOVERY: Jersey City Man's Death Probed As Homicide, Prosecutor Says

The death of a 57-year-old Jersey City man is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

The unidentified victim was found lifeless at a home on Van Nostrand Avenue by an individual who called 911 on Wednesday, Feb. 9 around 2:45 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department requested that the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit assist in the investigation. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or click here to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

