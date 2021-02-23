Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Bodies Of Child, Woman Pulled From Morris County Pond; 6-Year-Old Child Found Wandering Nearby

Cecilia Levine
Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park in Boonton
Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park in Boonton Photo Credit: Google Maps

The bodies of an 11-year-old child and 35-year-old woman were found in a Morris County pond Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Police were dispatched to the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park in Boonton on a report of an unattended child around 5:40 p.m., Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon said.

There, police found the bodies along with an unattended 6-year-old child, who was unharmed, Gannon said alongside local police.

The identity of the individuals was not be released and the investigation was ongoing.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Boonton Police Department Detective Bureau and Boonton Fire Department Swiftwater Rescue Team were investigating.

