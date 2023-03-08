Contact Us
Bodies Found In Morris County Home Prompts Death Investigation

Cecilia Levine
Morris County Sheriff
Morris County Sheriff Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's Office

Three people found dead in a Morris County home has prompted a death investigation.

The three bodies were found Tuesday morning, March 7, at a home on Justine Place located in Succasunna (Roxbury Township), Morris County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Meghan Knab said.

The discovery was made during a welfare check. There was no danger to the public.

Roxbury police, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, and Morris County Sheriff’s Office responded.

