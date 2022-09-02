Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Cremated Ashes Gone From SUV Stolen Outside Bergen Funeral Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bob Saget Cause Of Death Revealed

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Bob Saget
Bob Saget Photo Credit: Behind The Velvet Rope TV (Wikimedia Commons)

Sources have confirmed the cause of death for Bob Saget.

The comic and actor died of a brain bleed and is believed to have hit his head on an object at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9, TMZ reports. He was 65 years old.

Saget, a suburban Philadelphia native, had a bruise on the back of his head and likely did not know the severity of his injury when he got under his covers and went to bed, authorities tell TMZ.

The toxicology report did not indicate any narcotics in his system, the outlet said.

Click here for more from TMZ.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.