A boat that ran ashore in North Wildwood shocked beachgoers Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened near 13th and Beach, where swimmers got out of the water before the boat hit land around 12:30 p.m.

Sea Tow towed the boat off of the beach and no injuries were reported.

Yesterday a plane lands on the bridge. Today, a boat comes cruising up on the beach at 13th St in North Wildwood. pic.twitter.com/Za8oWME65x — Bob Kelly (@BobKellyFOX29) July 20, 2021

The cause was unknown.

