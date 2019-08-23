BMWs Collide On Rainy Route 17 In Hasbrouck Heights

A Lyndhurst driver told Hasbrouck Heights police that his brakes locked, sending his BMW into another on Route 17 during Thursday night's rainstorm.

Neither he nor the other driver -- also 25, from Watchung -- was seriously injured in the crash on the northbound highway near Ottawa Lane just after midnight, Lt. Michael Colaneri said.

The Lyndhurst driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Colaneri said.

The northbound lanes were temporarily closed for the wreckage cleanup and police investigation, the lieutenant said. Both vehicles were towed, he said.

The state Department of Transportation assisted.

