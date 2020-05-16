BMW Slams Into Utility Pole Outside Route 17 BMW Dealership

A driver was hospitalized after his BMW convertible slammed into a utility pole Saturday morning on Route 17 in front of a BMW dealership.

"He's lucky to be alive," one responder said.

The driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood following the crash outside of BMW of Ramsey on the southbound highway just after 7 a.m.

Members of Ramsey Rescue extricated him.

The Ramsey Ambulance Corps took him to the hospital.

Two lanes of southbound Route 17 were closed for a few hours while the wreckage was cleared and the damage repaired.

Borough police and firefighters also responded, as did a member of the Office of Emergency Management.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

