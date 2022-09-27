BMW Driver Was Doing 'Burn Out' In H2oi Golf Cart Crash That Hurt Dad: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Linden has been arrested in connection with a golf cart crash that left a 31-year-old dad hurt during the H2oi weekend meet-up in Wildwood, authorities said.

Eryk R. Wnek was doing a "burn out" in his 2020 BMW when he collided with another vehicle and then the golf cart, operated by Erhan Bayram, of Williamstown around 9:23 p.m. on Rio Grande and Park Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Robert Regalbuto of the Wildwood Police Department said.

Bayram was airlifted to the Atlantic City Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, they said. His fiance, Jessica Klepacz, and four juveniles who were passengers in the low-speed vehicle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Bayram was listed in critical but stable condition in the hospital, according to Sutherland.

Wnek was charged with aggravated assault and assault by auto. He was being held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

According to Sutherland, the full circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation and additional charges may be filed. Two others were killed during a separate, unrelated crash at the rally.

Sutherland urges anyone with information regarding this crash to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 465-1135, or the information can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Anonymous TIP System by visiting cmcpo.tips from any computer, tablet, or smart phone. Information can also be reported to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-889-3597.

