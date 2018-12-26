Contact Us
Blue Skies At Night (VIDEO): NJ Sees Glow Cast By Con Ed Transformer Explosion In Queens

Jerry DeMarco
Peter Zanin shot video of the glow from Hoboken. Video Credit: COURTESY: Peter Zanin
The glow could be seen for miles. Photo Credit: PHOTO: Anna Brand (COURTESY NBC4)

The glow from a transformer explosion Thursday night in Queens could be seen from New Jersey.

"Arcing" at the Con Ed substation at a 31st Street in Astoria cast a blue glow over a massive cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles ( see video by Peter Zanin, above ).

It also closed down La Guardia Airport, delayed the MTA's No. 7 train and sent power surges through parts of the borough.

"There was a brief electrical fire at our substation in Astoria, which involved some electrical transformers and caused a transmission dip in the area," Consolidated Edison tweeted at 10:37 p.m. "We're currently investigating the cause of the incident."

There were no injuries, authorities said.

"Crazy blue green sky over Carlstadt Meadowlands," one Daily Voice reader wrote. "Greenish light flickering thru clouds."

