Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark

A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said.

Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4 p.m. on the 90 block of Cutler Street. When officers arrived, they canvassed the area and found one projectile in the middle of the street.

Director Fragé urges anyone with information on Luckette’s whereabouts to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.orgNewark Police Division or through our Smartphone App available at your App Store. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

